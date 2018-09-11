July report shows Missouri adds over 10,000 jobs

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Economic Development released a seasonal job report Tuesday morning detailing Missouri's employment gains in 2014 through July.

Non-farm payroll grew in Missouri by 13,200 jobs in July, while the state's unemployment level remained steady at 6.5 percent.

Notable gains included 3,300 jobs in manufacturing, 2,500 jobs in construction and 2,300 jobs in the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector. Missouri also added 2,200 jobs in education and 1,100 jobs in finance and insurance.

Through July, Missouri's non-farm payroll added a total of 53,600 jobs in 2014.

Anyone interested in learning more about Missouri's resources for new and expanding businesses should visit www.ded.mo.gov.