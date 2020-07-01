June 25 marks one month since George Floyd's death

6 days 15 hours 23 minutes ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 5:28:00 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News
By: Caroline Dade and Kathryn Merck, KOMU 8 Reporters

COLUMBIA - Thursday marks the one-month anniversary of George Floyd's death.

On May 25, Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on Floyd's neck for several minutes, even as Floyd said he couldn't breathe and after Floyd stopped moving. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder. 

Over the past month, protests against racial injustice and police brutality have happened across the country, including in mid-Missouri, and protesters have frequently called for police reform. 

James Whitt is a longtime community activist in Columbia, and he currently oversees the Minority and Black Owned Business Directory. 

He said the past few weeks have been about personal choices and core values. 

“I think a lot of the protests that we’re seeing is a representation of people saying, you know, ‘This is unacceptable to me. I can’t be a part of this, so I have to say something. I can’t just sit back and turn my head and say oh well,’” Whitt said.

In addition to protests, there have also been other movements aimed at supporting members of the Black community. 

One movement focuses on supporting local Black-owned businesses

In Columbia, people compiled lists of Black-owned restaurants and stores in order to encourage support for the movement. 

Whitt said it's too early to know how much the effort has affected Columbia businesses, but he plans on surveying business owners soon. 

"You know, we’re still kind of early in the game," he said. "This initiative is just being pushed out there, and we’re seeing some positive results, and so we want to make sure that those positive results are sustaining.”

Whitt told KOMU 8 News he thinks the past month has been an inflection point in the nation's history.

"It's time for us to come together as a country and make a decision," he said. "That decision is how do we move forward together and whether we're willing to make those critical changes to get to where we need to go." 

More News

Grid
List

Morning storms knock out power in north Columbia
Morning storms knock out power in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Storms moving through mid-Missouri Wednesday morning knocked out power to around 1,500 people in north Columbia. Boone... More >>
29 minutes ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 Wednesday, July 01, 2020 8:22:57 AM CDT July 01, 2020 in News

City Council member responds to concerns over possible mask requirement in Columbia
City Council member responds to concerns over possible mask requirement in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Following Columbia Mayor Brian Treece's Tweet on Friday, many Columbia residents are asking questions about how a possible mandate... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 Wednesday, July 01, 2020 4:12:00 AM CDT July 01, 2020 in News

Bike trail opens after decades of debate
Bike trail opens after decades of debate
COLUMBIA (KBIA-FM) - After a years-long battle between local activists and the city that featured environmentalist Sutu... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:33:27 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

One year later, family remembers Jason Russell
One year later, family remembers Jason Russell
COLUMBIA -- Stock car champion Jason Russell died in a boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks on June 29,... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Family of Ahmonta Harris sues county for records related to his death
Family of Ahmonta Harris sues county for records related to his death
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The family of Ahmonta Harris filed a lawsuit against Boone County on Tuesday in an effort... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 8:26:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Former Fulton, Sweet Springs hospital executive indicted for $1.4 billion in fraud
Former Fulton, Sweet Springs hospital executive indicted for $1.4 billion in fraud
COLUMBIA - A former Miami-based health care executive who managed hospitals in Fulton and Sweet Springs faces 23 federal counts,... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:17:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers discuss Medicaid expansion
Missouri lawmakers discuss Medicaid expansion
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri lawmakers discussed the financial implications of an amendment that would expand Medicaid eligibility for people within... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One arrested after early morning police chase
UPDATE: One arrested after early morning police chase
COLUMBIA — A man is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. At about 9:30 a.m., officers were... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:16:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Fall high school sports season up in the air
Fall high school sports season up in the air
COLUMBIA — The fall athletics season is rapidly approaching, but local coaches and players still don't know what to expect.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

2021 budget sees millions in education cuts
2021 budget sees millions in education cuts
JEFFERSON CITY — The 2021 fiscal year will see nearly $450 million in restrictions, Gov. Parson announced during Tuesday's press... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 4:56:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Power restored for many in west Columbia
Power restored for many in west Columbia
COLUMBIA —As of 3 p.m., power remains out for 347 Columbia customers, according to the City of Columbia's outage map.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 1:33:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Jefferson City police link mall fight to arson charges
Jefferson City police link mall fight to arson charges
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police released more information about a shots fired call at the Capital Mall on Friday.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12:36:00 PM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

How your mental health can affect your immune system
How your mental health can affect your immune system
(CNN) -- Visaysha Harris had big plans when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Her college graduation and a... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:17:44 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Fire damages buildings, vehicles in Boone County
Fire damages buildings, vehicles in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A mobile home, shed and several vehicles were on fire Monday night off of I-70 Drive NE... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:14:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Suspect in Quail Drive homicide charged, booked into jail
Suspect in Quail Drive homicide charged, booked into jail
COLUMBIA - Police arrested the main suspect in a deadly May shooting on Quail Drive on Monday, more than two... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:57:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Tired of waiting for unemployment benefits, Missourians seek answers
Tired of waiting for unemployment benefits, Missourians seek answers
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Division of Employment Security is handling a record number... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:54:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman pointed guns at protesters who marched through the Central West End Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:59:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 72°
10am 75°
11am 76°
12pm 76°