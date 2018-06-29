June is National Dairy Month

COLUMBIA - June is national dairy month.

Director of Agriculture Jon Hagler traveled to the Prairie Farms dairy facility in Hazelwood, Mo., Monday in order to celebrate and recognize the importance of the dairy industry in Missouri. June marks the 75th anniversary of Prairie Farms dairy. Attendees at the event were able to take a tour of the facility and test samples.

According to a study done in the University of Missouri Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics, dairy products are an important asset to Missouri's economy. As of 2011, Missouri's dairy industry employed 5,515 workers. The dairy industry revenue totaled $7.7 billion.