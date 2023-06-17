COLUMBIA- The Columbia community cheered, sang and rooted for each other along Broadway Boulevard, as community members and organizations went through this year's 3rd annual Juneteenth parade on Saturday.
Juneteenth is an observed federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bill recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday and America's second independence day.
Participants gave out candy to kids, dance groups did routines, and even choir groups from local churches came out to represent the community.
The festivities didn't end with the parade. Many families went straight to Douglass Park to continue the celebration. Activities like Karaoke, inflatables, bubbles and numerous organization outreach stands were scattered throughout the park.
Community members like Maronica Kitchen said that she loves seeing the many businesses and organizations that are providing their resources to community members that otherwise wouldn't get them.
"I am so happy for the resources to be out here for the people to see what's available to them, and what's happening in the community," Kitchen said. "It means the world to me that they're out here in this park," Kitchen said.
Kitchen is a social service consultant and she runs all the operations as its founder. Her mission is to educate and provide people with resources, so they can be financially independent and secure.
"I ask do people have enough to eat, do they have medical needs, do they need their car repaired or do they need gas money until they get paid? I know where to go to get their gas bill paid or if they're lights have been shut off. Where do you go, what do you do, what documents do you need?" Kitchen said.
Kitchen said that she finds a way to attend any and every community gathering to reach more people, because she wants to be a blessing to people who sometimes don't know what services can help them elevate themselves.
Kitchen said that seeing the community working together to provide options and outlets to people is exactly what the spirit of Juneteenth is.
"It's all about freedom. Juneteenth is about freedom and we're offering freedom by them [community members] being able to get the resources to help themselves," Kitchen said.