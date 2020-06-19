Juneteenth events planned for Friday include walk, virtual celebration
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Several events will be held Friday in Columbia to mark Juneteenth, an annual celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.
A celebration will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday in Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road.
Como Celebrates Juneteenth, hosted by A2D Events, will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday online and at Karis Church.
The opening ceremony is a socially distanced drive-up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot and field by the church, 606 Ridgeway Ave. Afterward, there will be food trucks, a few speakers, T-shirts and goodie bags for kids.
However, that part of the celebration has already sold out to maintain social distancing guidelines. The rest of the event will take place virtually.
Those wanting to attend were asked to register through Eventbrite “so we can keep track of expected numbers for social distancing purposes” because of limited capacity due to COVID-19.
A few MU health groups will host an inaugural Solidarity Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Columbia. MU Health Care’s African Heritage Employee Resource Group, Pride Employee Resource Group and MU Women of Health Care Employee Resource Group have joined with Emergency Services for the walk.
The walking route will start at the WG6 parking lot, at Hospital Drive and Tiger Avenue, and end at the Boone County Courthouse, Eighth and Walnut streets.
Also, prizewinners of the Juneteenth Heritage Walk will be announced Friday to conclude the half-month-long event.
The Columbia MO Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has hosted the event since June 1 to encourage residents to explore Columbia’s African American Heritage Trail and “post pictures of the experience using hashtags to compete for prizes.”