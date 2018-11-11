Junior Jailed For Shooting Ramey

KIRKWOOD (AP) - A St. Louis man is jailed without bond on charges that he shot and killed his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in a Kirkwood park. Police say 24-year-old Roy Handley Junior is accused of killing Dana Ramey in front of her 4-year-old daughter and a friend as they walked in Meacham Park Saturday afternoon. Handley fled on foot but was arrested in a nearby parking lot. Kirkwood police say family members told investigators the couple had been in an on-again, off again relationship, and that a breakup might have been behind the shooting. The father of Ramey's daughter is Kevin Johnson, the man accused of killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee in 2005.