Jurors in Kansas Murder Trial See Grisly Photos

LYNDON, Kan. (AP) - Jurors in a capital murder trial in northeast Kansas have seen grisly photos of the four victims and heard their shootings described as execution-style.

Prosecutors showed the photos Friday in Osage County District Court while presenting their case against 48-year-old James Kraig Kahler.

He's accused of killing his estranged wife, their two teenage daughters and his wife's grandmother the weekend after Thanksgiving 2009 at the grandmother's home outside Burlingame, about 20 miles south of Topeka.

Forensic pathologist Erik Mitchell said the assault-rifle ammunition used in the shootings is effective at causing bodily damage because it tumbles and breaks up upon impact.

All the victims were shot in the body, but Mitchell still described the killings as execution-style.

Prosecutors expect to formally rest their case Monday.