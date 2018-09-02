Jurors in Missing Girl Case Stuck on Murder Count

MIAMI, Florida - Jurors say they have reached verdicts on kidnapping and child abuse charges in the case of a Florida woman accused of killing 4-year-old foster child Rilya Wilson, but they are deadlocked on a murder charge.



The jury said in a note Thursday they reached verdicts on separate kidnapping and child abuse charges in the case of 67-year-old Geralyn Graham. The note did not say what the verdicts were.



The note said there was an 11-1 split on murder, but it didn't say which side had the majority. The judge is telling jurors to continue deliberations.



Graham faces life in prison if convicted of killing Rilya in late 2000. The girl's body has never been found.