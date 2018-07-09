Jurors Reach Derrick Washington Verdict

COLUMBIA - The 12-person jury took just two and a half hours to reach a verdict in the Derrick Washington case Wednesday evening. Jurors found the former MU football player guilty of deviate sexual assault- a class "C" felony that carries a sentence of up to seven years.

Several witnesses took the stand throughout the day. Witnesses varied from MUPD investigators and University Hospital medical examiners to friends and roommates of the victim.

The victim is an MU grad and a former athletic department tutor. She said Tuesday during her testimony she was sleeping in her Campus View apartment on June 18, 2010 when she woke up to Washington sexually assaulting her. The victim's roommate said Wednesday during her testimony Washington was in the apartment visiting her because of their intimate relationship going on at that time. Washington chose not to testify in his defense.

As the verdict was read, Washington lowered his head to his hands while his family consoled each other the row behind him.

Washington has 25 days to motion for a new trial. If he doesn't motion for a new trial, he will be sentenced November 7.

The trial's outcome could bring scrutiny to the athletic tutor system. What's known as the "Total Person Program" was described by witnesses and lawyers as a "sexual environment."