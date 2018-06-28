Jury Acquits Man in 2003 Shooting

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The jury yesterday acquitted Ronald White of the deaths of 24-year-old Gregory Thrist and 21-year-old Chase Sanders. They were gunned down in their car in 2003. Two men have pleaded guilty to lesser charges and a third has charges pending for the killings. Prosecutors dropped charges against another man who became a key state witness. Prosecutors also made deals with some of the others to get testimony against White, but it did them little good. Jurors deliberated less than two hours before agreeing there wasn't enough evidence to convict White.