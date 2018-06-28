Jury Called For Church Shooting

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

NEOSHO (AP) - A judge has agreed to call a jury from another county for a man accused of killing three people in a southwest Missouri church. A judge in Neosho granted a defense request for a change of venue by requesting a jury be appointed from Greene County and be transported to Newton County for the June 23rd trial date.Fifty-two-year-old Eiken Elam Saimon, of Neosho, is charged with three counts of murder, four counts of assault and one count each of felonious restraint and armed criminal action. Court records said the judge's request must be approved by the Missouri Supreme Court. Neither the public defender nor the Newton County prosecutor could be reached after office hours to comment.