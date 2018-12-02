Jury Convicts Defendant in Child Pornography Case

NEOSHO (AP) - A Newton County jury has convicted a 35-year-old southwest Missouri man of sexually exploiting a minor.

The Joplin Globe reports the jury found Richard D. McNabb II guilty Friday of sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual misconduct involving a child. His trial lasted three days.

The Newton County prosecutor's office offered to dismiss the exploitation and misconduct charges if McNabb would plead guilty to possession of child pornography. McNabb initially took the deal, but later withdrew his plea and sought a trial.

A 16-year-old girl testified at the trial that McNabb took nude photographs of her on two occasions when she was 9 or 10 years old and performed a sex act in front of her. McNabb denied the allegations.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 23.