Jury Convicts Man in Missouri Parking Lot Death

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a truck in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

A Cape Girardeau County jury found 46-year-old Glen Scott Evans of Dexter not guilty of first-degree murder on Friday, but convicted him on the lesser charge in the death of 34-year-old Sean Crow of Bernie.

The Southeast Missourian reports Evans is facing up to 30 years or life in prison when he's sentenced May 5.

Evans was accused of facilitating Crow's death by driving 30-year-old Dexter resident Mark Cook to Advance, Mo., in February 2013 to kill him. His trial was transferred from Stoddard County on a change of venue.

Cook is awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.