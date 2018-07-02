Jury convicts St. Louis County doctor of health care fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. attorney's office says a jury has found a St. Louis County doctor guilty of health care fraud.

Prosecutors say 68-year-old Devon Golding wrongly billed patients for medical services he didn't provide. They say he also allowed a nurse, who isn't certified as a nurse practitioner, to examine and diagnose patients in his absence.

Golding was accused of signing the nurse's progress notes for patients seen on days when he wasn't in the office, thereby falsely indicating he met with the patients.

A jury has convicted Golding of health care fraud and of making false statements related to health services.

Golding's attorney tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch his client is disappointed with the verdict and will file an appeal after his sentence hearing that's scheduled for May.