Jury Deliberating Kidnap Case

Daniel Porter is charged with two counts each of parental kidnapping and terroristic kidnapping. For nearly two years, he has given all sorts of accounts of his children's status- that he killed them, that he sold them, even that they are now a part of a pornography ring. Seven-year-old Sam and eight-year-old Lindsey have still not been found. Following two days of testimony, assistant prosecutor Bronwyn Werner said in closing arguments today that Porter used his children as objects to terrorize his wife, Tina Porter. Defense attorney Tim Burdick said all of Porter's actions were aimed at keeping his children from repeating his own horrific childhood.