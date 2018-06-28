Jury finds Casey Lewis guilty in murder-for-hire trial

3 years 4 months 1 day ago Wednesday, February 25 2015 Feb 25, 2015 Wednesday, February 25, 2015 8:19:00 PM CST February 25, 2015 in News
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Reporter and KOMU 8 Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - Jurors reached a verdict in the Casey Lewis murder-for-hire trial Wednesday evening, declaring Lewis guilty of first-degree murder.

Jurors deliberated for more than 4 1/2 hours after closing arguments, coming to a decision just before 9 p.m. Judge Gary Oxenhandler set Lewis' sentencing date for April 7, 2015. The date later got pushed to April 10. Lewis sat quietly and with little expression as Oxenhandler read the verdict.

Jurors started deliberating late Wednesday afternoon during day three of the trial against accused hit man Casey Lewis. Authorities believe Lewis was hired to shoot and kill a Columbia man's lover. Police said James Thompson paid Lewis to kill Brian Daniels in April 2013. 

Closing arguments in the case wrapped up around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon. In its closing argument, the state said Lewis is a cold-blooded killer without regard for human life. They said Lewis is a hit man who came from Oklahoma to kill Daniels and left afterward. 

In the defense's closing arguments, attorney Justin Carver said James [Thompson] acted alone and not a single piece of physical evidence linked Lewis to Cimarron Drive. The defense said it [the case] boils down to "Glen said, James said" and Glenn said James isn't to be trusted. 

Closing arguments began ealier Wednesday afternoon after defense attorneys called thirteen witnesses to the stand after lunch. Among those who testified for the defense were James Thompson's father and uncle. Six police officers who were on patrol on Cimarron Drive after the alleged homicide also took the stand. They testified they saw cars at the house but not specifically Lewis'. Defense attorneys also called a pawn shop owner Thompson sold items to. 

Earlier, prosecutors rested their case after a day and a half of calling witnesses.

Glenn Anderson, a friend of Thompson who admitted to providing him a false alibi, took the stand Wednesday for the state. He was a key witness in the case. 

Anderson discussed his relationship with Thompson, and went over some details of their friendship leading up to Daniels' death. During today's trial Anderson said Thompson told him directly that Thompson hired "a gangster" to kill Daniels for $10,000. Anderson also testified that Thompson told him that Casey Lewis shot Daniels three times.

When the defense cross-examined Anderson, Thompson's credibility was the focus of the questioning. The defense has reiterated throughout the first three days of trial Thompson acted alone. Anderson testified Thompson often gave his friends gifts, and picked up the bill at different venues. The week before Daniels died, Thompson paid to take several of his friends to go on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. The defense described Thompson as a liar and con-man. Public Defender Justin Carver said, "His [Thompson's] word isn't worth a drop of spit."

After Anderson finished, several other members of the Columbia Police Department testified. A jail call between Thompson and his sister was played in court. Detective Joe Jackson said the call prompted authorities to arrest Lewis.

Prior to the trial, Anderson told police Thompson told him he paid Lewis to kill Daniels. Then he stated Thompson mentioned paying Lewis cash, giving him a .45-caliber handgun and a car for committing the murder. Anderson then went on to say Lewis shot Daniels three times and preformed a ritual over the body. Anderson stated Thompson and Lewis made the scene look as if someone had broken into the residence.

Tuesday, prosecutors called several witnesses, notably law enforcement and the medical examiner. They testified about how Daniels died and the condition of his home. Read more of Tuesday's testimony here.

Monday began with jury selection which lasted through early afternoon. Later Monday, during opening statements prosecutors argued Thompson had an elaborate plan to kill Daniels and he enlisted the help of Lewis to do so. The defense countered, saying Thompson was a "con artist" and acted alone in killing Daniels. 

On January 16, 2015, Thompson was found guilty for hiring a hit man to kill Daniels. The Boone County jury convicted Thompson of first-degree murder.

In July 2013, officers arrested Lewis in connection with the murder of Daniels.

[Editor's note: This story has been continually updated with the latest information available. Lewis is pictured above in court with his attorneys Tuesday.]

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12am 82°
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°