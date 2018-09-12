Jury Finds Ex-Mizzou RB Guilty of Sex Assault

Wednesday, September 21, 2011
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A jury has found ex-Missouri running back Derrick Washington guilty of the felony sexual assault of a former tutor.

The jury deliberated 2 1/2 hours after a two-day trial before delivering its verdict late Wednesday afternoon. Washington faces a possible seven-year prison sentence.

The tutor and her former roommate testified that in June 2010 Washington entered the woman's bedroom while she slept at her off-campus apartment and fondled her without permission. The roommate, also a former tutor for Missouri athletes, had a consensual sexual relationship with Washington.

Washington was Missouri's leading rusher as a sophomore and junior until he was kicked off the team before his senior year after the accusations surfaced. He also faces a trial next week on two misdemeanor domestic assault charges involving an ex-girlfriend.

