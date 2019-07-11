Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
COLUMBIA - The jury that will hear the case against a man charged with murder in a deadly crash will come from outside Boone County, according to assistant prosecuting attorney Jennifer Rodewald.
The trial for Lukas Evans will still take place in Boone County. It was scheduled to begin Tuesday but has been delayed. Evans has a hearing scheduled for August 5.
Evans faces charges of murder and leaving the scene of an accident for the February 2019 crash that killed Jordan Hoyt. According to police, Evans was fleeing another accident when he hit Hoyt's vehicle head-on. Court documents said Evans admitted to speeding at the time of the collision.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A family who fought for five years finally got their wish as the governor signed "Simon's Law".... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday deputies arrested a wanted Boone County fugitive. Deputies arrested Aaron... More >>
in
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged with second degree murder Thursday. Court records show Michael Hatfield called... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signed legislation changing how early schools can start their fall semester in 2020. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after a standoff at a mobile home in Vandiver Place Trailer Park in Columbia... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - A Fayette man who was killed in a head-on collision in Howard County was driving in the... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two people sustained serious injuries after a car crash in Audrain County on Wednesday, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The nationwide search for Columbia's city manager is nearing an end. The two finalists for city manager met with... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine has dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One of three dogs trapped in a home during a fire died, the Jefferson City Fire Department... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers soon will no longer be required to get inspections on vehicles less than... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stephens College has been recognized as one of the best fashion schools in the world, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman accused of kidnapping her child in a custody dispute is back in Boone County after her... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A hearing concerning a student data breach at Jefferson City Public Schools lasted over eleven hours Wednesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Hatfield, 47, Monday morning. He was later charged with second degree murder... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff's Office released security footage Wednesday night of an armed robbery that happened at Vichy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Two boats are on fire at Village Marina and Jobson Hollow Cove, according to a tweet from Missouri... More >>
in