Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County

COLUMBIA - The jury that will hear the case against a man charged with murder in a deadly crash will come from outside Boone County, according to assistant prosecuting attorney Jennifer Rodewald.

The trial for Lukas Evans will still take place in Boone County. It was scheduled to begin Tuesday but has been delayed. Evans has a hearing scheduled for August 5.

Evans faces charges of murder and leaving the scene of an accident for the February 2019 crash that killed Jordan Hoyt. According to police, Evans was fleeing another accident when he hit Hoyt's vehicle head-on. Court documents said Evans admitted to speeding at the time of the collision.