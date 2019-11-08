Jury Reaches Verdict in Andrea Sneiderman Trial

By: The Associated Press

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Jurors say they have reached a verdict in the case of the Georgia woman accused of lying to investigators about the death of her husband, who was fatally shot outside a preschool by her former boss.

Jurors began deliberating in the Andrea Sneiderman case after closing arguments Thursday.

Sneiderman's husband, Rusty Sneiderman, was shot in November 2010 outside a suburban Atlanta preschool. Her former boss Hemy Neuman was convicted in March 2012, but was found mentally ill.

Prosecutors accused Sneiderman of lying to police investigating her husband's death and lying under oath during Neuman's trial. The 13-count indictment included charges of making false statements, hindering an investigation and perjury.

Sneiderman's defense said prosecutors had a weak case but were desperate to convict Sneiderman of something.