Jury Recommends Death For Montgomery

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A federal jury has recommended death for a Kansas woman convicted of killing an expectant mother and cutting her baby from her womb. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before recommending the sentence for Lisa Montgomery. Prosecutors say a judge will sentence Montgomery, but is obligated to abide by the jury's recommendation. Montgomery was convicted Monday of killing Bobbie Jo Stinnett on December 16, 2004, in the victim's home in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore. She was arrested the next day in Melvern, Kansas, where she was showing off the newborn as her own.