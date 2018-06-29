Jury Selected After Failed Attempts in Jefferson City Murder Trial

JEFFERSON CITY - After several failed jury selectin sessions for the murder trial of a Jefferson City couple, the trial date is set for Monday.

Phelps County is charging 57-year-old David Hosier with two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Rodney Gilpin and his wife, 45-year-old Angela Gilpin.

Hosier and Angela Gilpin reportedly had an affair, but they were trying to reconcile when the Gilpin couple was found dead in Jefferson City.

Hosier was originally supposed to face trial in January but two failed attempts at jury selection delayed the trial.

Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson said a pool of 125 potential jurors was not enough after many were excused for hardship or other reasons