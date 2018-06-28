Jury Selection Begins for Man Accused of Shooting In-Law

Jeffrey Sexton was killed inside his suburban St. Louis home on New Year's Eve 2002. Prosecutors say 56-year-old Dennis Irby and two other family members conspired to kill Sexton, who they believed had been abusing his wife, Lois. Irby's case went to a jury in February, but was declared a mistrial. Ervell Hoover, Lois Hoover's father, was convicted of second-degree murder in July. Ervell Hoover's son, Robert, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in December.