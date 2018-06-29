Jury Selection Begins in Kidnapping Trial

Lawyers and a judge questioned yesterday questioned about 125 potential jurors in a Jasper County courtroom. About 80 potential jurors go through more questioning on Monday. After a jury is selected, they'll be brought to the Kansas City area. The trial starts Tuesday in Jackson County. Judge Michael Manners ordered that a jury be brought in from Jasper County because of extensive pre-trial publicity. Porter is charged with kidnapping his two children, seven-year-old Sam and eight-year-old Lindsey, in June 2004. If convicted, he faces nearly 40 years in prison. Authorities have found no signs indicating if the children are dead or alive.