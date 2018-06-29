Jury Selection Continues in Missouri Murder Trial

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Jury selection continued late into the afternoon in the murder trial of a 28-year-old Kansas City man accused of killing a central Missouri bar owner and claiming a man from Saudi Arabia paid him to do it.

Reginald Singletary is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the September 2012 shooting death of 25-year-old Blaine Whitworth. Investigators say Singletary told them he shot the Warrensburg businessman at the request of 24-year-old Ziyad Abid, a student at the University of Central Missouri.

Abid was held for nearly a year on the same counts as Singletary before charges were dropped when Singletary quit cooperating with prosecutors.

The case was moved on a change of venue to Cass County, where jury selection was still going on after 5 p.m. Tuesday.