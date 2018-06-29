Jury Selection, Opening Arguments Begin in Khiry Summers Trial

JEFFERSON CITY - Jury selection began in the Khiry Summers trial at the Cole County Courthouse Monday morning. Opening arguments will continue Monday afternoon. The trial is scheduled for the next three days.

Summers is the last defendant to face trial for the murder of Keith Mosely on April 21, 2012 at the Burna Vista apartments in Jefferson City. He is accused of second degree murder, first degree assault and armed criminal action.

In November 2012, Tracy Session, who fired the gun that killed Mosely, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges, and received a 20-year prison sentence. Summers received a similar plea deal, but refused it. Last month, Brandon Chase was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and robbery, and will face sentencing July 24.