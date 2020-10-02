Jury Selection Starts for Ryan Ferguson
The jury was selected Friday, in Troy, and will be taken to Columbia on Sunday. The panel and two alternates will be sequestered throughout the first-degree murder trial of 20-year-old Ryan Ferguson, of Columbia. He is accused in the fatal attack on Kent Heitholt in the Tribune parking lot in November 2001. Opening arguments are set for Monday morning, in Boone County Circuit Court. Ferguson and Chuck Erickson were arrested three years after the slaying. Erickson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against Ferguson.
