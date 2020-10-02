Jury Selection Starts for Ryan Ferguson

1 decade 3 years 3 months ago Tuesday, June 26 2007 Jun 26, 2007 Tuesday, June 26, 2007 10:46:59 AM CDT June 26, 2007 in News
The jury was selected Friday, in Troy, and will be taken to Columbia on Sunday. The panel and two alternates will be sequestered throughout the first-degree murder trial of 20-year-old Ryan Ferguson, of Columbia. He is accused in the fatal attack on Kent Heitholt in the Tribune parking lot in November 2001. Opening arguments are set for Monday morning, in Boone County Circuit Court. Ferguson and Chuck Erickson were arrested three years after the slaying. Erickson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against Ferguson.

More News

Grid
List

Markets rattled after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
Markets rattled after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
(CNN) -- Global markets and US stock futures were roiled on Friday by news that President Donald Trump and First... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:20:00 AM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 12:08:00 AM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

William Woods University opens its theater doors
William Woods University opens its theater doors
FULTON- “The show must go on,” has been a saying theaters haven’t been able to live up to during the... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 11:33:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 11:26:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

BREAKING: MUPD reports gunshot fired near MU campus
BREAKING: MUPD reports gunshot fired near MU campus
COLUMBIA – MUPD reported shots fired near Ninth and Elm Street on Thursday night. The initial alert came at... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 9:59:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Hallsville to host Marshall on Friday Night
Hallsville to host Marshall on Friday Night
HALLSVILLE- The Hallsville football found an opponent to fill the opening they had in Friday's schedule. Hallsville will host Marshall... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in Sports

Parson sends CARES Act funding to child care services on college campuses
Parson sends CARES Act funding to child care services on college campuses
JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson has designated more than $5 million in CARES Act funding for child care services... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 8:18:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hicks,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 8:03:24 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

MU sees enrollment increase, record retention rates despite pandemic
MU sees enrollment increase, record retention rates despite pandemic
COLUMBIA – MU released 2020 enrollment numbers Thursday that show an overall increase from last fall. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 7:54:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Camden County woman arrested for counterfeiting
Camden County woman arrested for counterfeiting
SUNRISE BEACH – 29-year-old Amber Menke was arrested by the Camden County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 7:49:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Hawley supports Supreme Court nominee Barrett
Hawley supports Supreme Court nominee Barrett
Washington, D.C. – Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has thrown his support behind President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett.... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 7:27:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Utility disconnections resume Monday, agencies struggle to help
Utility disconnections resume Monday, agencies struggle to help
COLUMBIA - Local agencies are running out of the resources necessary to help those struggling to pay their utility bills.... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 5:19:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Boone County extends current health order to Oct. 20
Boone County extends current health order to Oct. 20
COLUMBIA- Boone County has extended its current public health order which will expire Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m., unless... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Heavy police presence in central Columbia
Heavy police presence in central Columbia
COLUMBIA- Columbia police were investigating at the corner of Lasalle Place and Pendleton Street Thursday afternoon. A KOMU 8... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 3:36:53 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: 2020 Missouri Gubernatorial Forum rescheduled for Oct. 9
UPDATE: 2020 Missouri Gubernatorial Forum rescheduled for Oct. 9
COLUMBIA - Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, sponsored by the... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 3:19:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Foul play not suspected in death of 2-month-old
Foul play not suspected in death of 2-month-old
COLE COUNTY- The Cole County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Pitchfork Alley Wednesday in reference to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

CPS sets earlier meeting to discuss hybrid learning
CPS sets earlier meeting to discuss hybrid learning
COLUMBIA- Members of the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education are expected to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 6 to discuss... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

MU will celebrate homecoming with virtual events this year
MU will celebrate homecoming with virtual events this year
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri's 109th Homecoming will hold virtual events this year due to COVID-19 guidelines. Missouri Football... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 1:36:00 PM CDT October 01, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 42°
6am 41°
7am 40°
8am 42°