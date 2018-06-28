Jury Selection Suspended in Wyoming Murder Trial

By: The Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Jury selection has been suspended in the Wyoming first-degree murder trial of an elderly Missouri woman accused of killing her husband nearly 40 years ago.

A family emergency involving a defense attorney prompted a judge to suspend jury selection Wednesday in the trial of 75-year-old Alice Uden, of Chadwick, Mo. Jury selection is scheduled to resume Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Uden shot her 25-year-old husband Ronald Holtz sometime between late 1974 and early 1975. Her attorneys plan to argue self-defense.

Authorities arrested both Uden and her current husband, 71-year-old Gerald Uden, in Missouri last fall. Gerald Uden since has pleaded guilty and begun serving a life sentence for killing his ex-wife and her two sons in central Wyoming in 1980.

Investigators have not linked the two cases.