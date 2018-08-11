Jury to be Imported for Devlin Trial

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

POTOSI (AP) - The man accused of kidnapping Shawn Hornbeck will have his case heard in Shawn's home county after all, but with a jury imported from elsewhere. Attorneys for Michael Devlin had planned to seek a change of venue but agreed yesterday to a plan to keep the case in Potosi but with jurors from another county. Devlin's attorneys want a jury from a metropolitan area. Prosecutor John Rupp wants jurors from a rural county. Shawn was abducted in 2002 and found in January, allegedly at Devlin's apartment in Kirkwood. Police say another missing boy, Ben Ownby, was also at the apartment. Devlin faces charges in Franklin County in Ben's abduction. He also faces charges in St. Louis County and in federal court in the case that drew national attention.