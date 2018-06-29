Jury to Begin Deliberations in John Edwards Case

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Jurors are set to begin deliberating the fate of John Edwards on Friday, weighing nearly four weeks of testimony and evidence from the former presidential candidate's corruption trial.



Edwards is charged with six criminal counts including conspiracy to violate the Federal Election Campaign Act, accepting contributions that exceeded campaign finance limits, and causing his campaign to file a false financial disclosure report.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and $1.5 million in fines if convicted of all charges.



At issue is a scheme to use about $1 million from two wealthy campaign donors to hide the Democrat's pregnant mistress Rielle Hunter as he ran for the White House in 2008.