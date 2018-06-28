Jury to weigh death sentence for man in Jewish site killings

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Jurors who convicted a white supremacist of killing three people at Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City will now hear more evidence before deciding whether to recommend a death sentence.

The penalty phase of Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.'s trial starts Tuesday after jurors convicted him Monday of capital murder and five other charges in the August 2014 shooting rampage.

The 74-year-old man from Aurora, Missouri, may be permitted to present some evidence about his beliefs that he was barred from discussing during the guilt phase of the trial. He is acting as his own attorney.

Miller's standby attorney, Mark Manna, said Miller had witnesses coming in throughout the week, including relatives, a veteran with whom Miller served in Vietnam and two experts on the cost of the death penalty.