Jury Trial Begins for Suspected Robber

COLUMBIA - The trial for a minor charged with armed robbery began Tuesday. Jurors were selected for 16 year old Damien Davis, who is charged with First Degree Assault, Armed Criminal Action and First Degree Robbery for robbing and shooting 54-year-old Ken Jacobs.

Last December, Jacobs was on his break at the Walmart on Conley Rd. in Columbia when Davis and another man shot him. Jacobs recovered from the shooting.

The defense attorny said that on the night of the shooting, a 22 modified rifle was used during the robbery. He also stated a doctor confirmed Jacobs was shot three times.

During opening statements, Davis' laywer Michael Burns argued Davis was not at Walmart during the time of the shooting, but instead at a friends house. Prosecutors plan to prove that Davis was in fact present.

Burns also is stating that Jacobs never said he saw two males at the time of the shooting and the prosecutors are plannin to prove the accused were drinking and smoking that night.

The trial is expected to last three days.