Jury trial date set for wrongful death lawsuit in Carl DeBrodie case

COLUMBIA - A jury trial in a wrongful death lawsuit in Carl DeBrodie's death is scheduled to begin March 2, 2020 and last eight days.

DeBrodie had been living at Second Chance Homes when he was reported missing on April 17, 2017. DeBrodie was found encased in concrete in a storage facility in Fulton a week later.

The lawsuit, filed by DeBrodie's mother, Carolyn Summers, claims the assisted living facility Second Chance Homes and 22 other defendants failed DeBrodie by not providing him proper safety and care. Some are cited with trying to cover up the circumstances of his death.

"We entrust some of the most vulnerable citizens in our society to be cared for by these people. They are getting paid to take care of these people and they turn up encased in concrete?" said family friend Kimberly Bodle, after the suit was filed.

Police believe DeBrodie, who had a mental disability and limited communication skills, was missing for some time before it was reported.