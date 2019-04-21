Jury trial set for man involved in November shooting of 14-year-old

COLUMBIA - A trial date has been set for one of the men charged with murder in a November 2018 shooting.

Alex Glay, 20, is scheduled to appear before a jury on June 11.

Glay and Erick Libimbi, 20, were charged in the Nov. 6 shooting death of 14-year-old Nasir Smith of Columbia.

Smith contacted Glay looking to buy marijuana, according to court documents, and Glay told him he didn't deal drugs anymore, but invited Smith to come to his home at The Links to smoke marijuana together. Smith and three others joined Glay and Libimbi, the documents said, and Glay apparently told Smith that Libimbi might have some marijuana to sell.

The probable cause statement says at some point during the transaction, Smith and the unidentified others got suspicious. then one of them started shooting, and Libimbi apparently returned fire. Glay told police after Smith and the others left, the documents said and he and Libimbi found Smith outside dead.

They were charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.

Libimbi's trial is set for Tuesday, April 23. His bond was set at $200,000 on April 15. Glay has been booked on a $1 million bond.

A pre-trial conference for Glay is scheduled for June 3.