Jury trials for defendants in Carl DeBrodie case to be rescheduled

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A jury trial for two defendants in the death of Carl DeBrodie has been postponed, according to court records.

A pre-trial hearing for defendants Sherry Paulo and Mary Paulo was expected to be held today, but court records indicate the hearing was rescheduled. The jury trials were expected to be held Wednesday for Sherry Paulo and Thursday for Mary Paulo, but they were delayed.

A hearing to reschedule the trials has been set for Monday, Dec. 24.

DeBrodie's body was found in a storage unit in Fulton over a year ago. According to court documents released May 30, Debrodie endured extensive physical abuse leading up to his death. His body was found encased in concrete a week after he was reported missing. Police believe he was actually missing months before it was reported.