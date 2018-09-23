Just 9 Days After Tornado, Rebuilding Begins

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Just nine days after a deadly tornado tore apart Joplin, the community is already starting to rebuild. The Home Depot store that was destroyed in the path of the May 22 tornado is opening again. Home Depot is constructing a 30,000-square-foot temporary building that is expected to be ready in a couple of weeks. But as of Tuesday, the store is using an outdoor area to sell lumber, roofing and other urgently needed supplies.

Around town, there are many signs of life. Downed power lines have mostly been replaced. Bulldozers are piling up debris, with removal expected to begin later this week. Many smaller businesses are operating out of tents or have moved to undamaged areas of town.