Justice Department hosts St. Louis police training

By: The Associated Press

SUNSET HILLS (AP) - A federal law enforcement team has completed the first of several training sessions for local police in the St. Louis area following the Ferguson shooting of Michael Brown.

The Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services worked with top commanders from Ferguson, the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Missouri Highway Patrol at a two-day session that concluded on Friday.

The voluntary training is separate from a federal civil rights investigation into the Ferguson police shooting and a broader federal inquiry into the department's policing methods.

The training session came as a state grand jury prepares to decide this month if Ferguson office Darren Wilson will face criminal charges.