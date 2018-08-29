Justice Department Sets Conditions for Merger

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department said it will give conditional approval to Monsanto's $1.5 billion acquisition of cotton company Delta and Pine Land. The department says Monsanto and Delta must sell assets related to cottonseed production if they merge. Critics of the deal have worried that the merger would give Monsanto too much control over the U.S. cottonseed market. The Scott, Mississippi-based Delta is a leading producer of cottonseeds, while St. Louis-based Monsanto is the world's largest maker of genetically engineered crops.