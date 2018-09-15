Justin Britt Knows the Perks of Being Big

COLUMBIA - Justin Britt described in one word? Big.

But sometimes being big has its downsides. But for Britt, big is not all that bad. He won state championships as a wrestler in high school and is now a starting offensive lineman for Mizzou.

Being big is nothing new for Britt, it's a characteristic he's had since birth. At 11 pounds eight ounces, Britt was the largest naturally born baby at the Blanchfield army hospital in Kentucky.

A big baby and now an even bigger adult, Britt stepped up in a big way for the Mizzou football team. He fills in for Elvis Fisher who injured his knee during fall camp.

Britt holds records on the football team for his agility. Despite his size, he also has the lowest body fat percentage on the offensive line.

Despite his success, Britt doesn't let his ego get big. Britt continues to work towards his big dream of playing in the NFL.