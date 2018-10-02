Juvenile arrested after stabbing in Jefferson City

13 hours 36 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT October 02, 2018 in News
By: Joshua Tyler, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager Monday night after a stabbing left a person with life-threatening injuries.

The Cole County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old juvenile fled the scene of the stabbing on South Brooks Drive, but officers later found them in a house on Liverpool Drive. They were taken into custody and to Cole County Juvenile Detention Center.

The victim was first taken to St. Mary's Hospital, then airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia for emergency surgery. The sheriff's office said the victim is stable.

The case is still under investigation. KOMU 8 will update the story as it gathers more information.

 

