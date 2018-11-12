Juvenile Arrested in Sedalia Homicide

SEDALIA (AP) - Police say a juvenile boy is being held in the shooting death of a man.



The police say 41-year-old William Brandon Capps was found shot to death Monday morning at his Sedalia home.



The Sedalia Democrat reports that the boy was taken into custody and is being held by the Pettis County Juvenile. A weapon believed to be used in the shooting was recovered.



Police say the suspect knew Capps, but did not release any other details.