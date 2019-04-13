K.J. Santos to transfer from Mizzou
COLUMBIA - K.J. Santos is transferring from the Missouri Basketball program, a team spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Santos averaged just over 12 minutes and one point per game last season after playing his Freshman year at Illinois-Chicago.
Santos played just two minutes in the SEC tournament to finish off the 2018-2019 season and he will now look for his third school in as many years.
