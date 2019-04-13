K.J. Santos to transfer from Mizzou

1 day 34 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 1:29:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in Sports
By: Matthew Judy, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - K.J. Santos is transferring from the Missouri Basketball program, a team spokesperson confirmed Friday. 

Santos averaged just over 12 minutes and one point per game last season after playing his Freshman year at Illinois-Chicago.

Santos played just two minutes in the SEC tournament to finish off the 2018-2019 season and he will now look for his third school in as many years.

