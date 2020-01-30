K9 helped Missouri State Highway Patrol find pounds of marijuana
KINGDOM CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol found 36 pounds of marijuana during a stop along Interstate 70 Monday afternoon.
"K9 Krieger" helped the patrol team sniff out the drugs in the car.
The man accused of carrying the drugs has been identified as Raymond Moledo Jr, 59, from Mims, Florida.
Moledo Jr. is currently being held at Callaway County jail.
More News
Grid
List
MIAMI - Super Bowl LIV is four days away, and Chiefs fans are swarming the city of Miami ready to... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Sheriffs offices from multiple counties arrested 25 people in Cooper County for various drug offenses after a long-term... More >>
in
SOUTH BEACH - Some fans were still looking for Super Bowl tickets on Wednesday, but some ticket companies said prices... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Laborer's International Union of North America (LIUNA) issued a statement about the death of one of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Super Bowl Sunday is already affecting local businesses. "We've had multiple times where we get stuff in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Lucky’s Market announced Wednesday that is has made a purchase agreement for the seven stores it will... More >>
in
FULTON - A Fulton house fire killed five cats and caused up to $20,000 worth of damage to a single... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Two weeks ago, the Missouri State Auditor’s office removed the person in charge of the audit into... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The capitol dome in Missouri will shine red for the Kansas City Chiefs as the... More >>
in
MIAMI — Brett Veach stands to the side of the Super Bowl's annual media night melee with a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Patricia Beasley entered MU Health Care's University Hospital today fully recovered and with a smile on her face... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half to defeat Georgia 72-69 in Columbia, ending a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital and Stephens College announced a new partnership Wednesday, aimed at developing a nursing program. “Stephens... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Snowfall overnight and early Wednesday morning is creating slick road conditions around mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Works announced... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Overnight snowfall has prompted a number of school districts in mid-Missouri to close or delay opening. Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association aims to help answer some questions about the state's young medical marijuana... More >>
in
BOONVILLE— Pinnacle Hospital closed its doors in mid-January , and former patients are trying to get their health records. ... More >>
in
SOUTH BEACH - Fans from all over came to Ocean Drive Tuesday to see all the national media outlets talk... More >>
in