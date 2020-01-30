K9 helped Missouri State Highway Patrol find pounds of marijuana

KINGDOM CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol found 36 pounds of marijuana during a stop along Interstate 70 Monday afternoon.

"K9 Krieger" helped the patrol team sniff out the drugs in the car.

The man accused of carrying the drugs has been identified as Raymond Moledo Jr, 59, from Mims, Florida.

Moledo Jr. is currently being held at Callaway County jail.