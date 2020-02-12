K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop

COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is thanking K9 Officer Rony for sniffing a sizeable amount of drugs in a car on I-70.

Troop F posted to Twitter that Rony sniffed out 45 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a suitcase and plastic totes in a car that had been stopped for speeding in Cooper County.

Rony also found ecstasy and other pills in the vehicle.





