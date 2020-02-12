K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is thanking K9 Officer Rony for sniffing a sizeable amount of drugs in a car on I-70.
Troop F posted to Twitter that Rony sniffed out 45 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a suitcase and plastic totes in a car that had been stopped for speeding in Cooper County.
Rony also found ecstasy and other pills in the vehicle.
“Fact. I’ve never found a suitcase that held any suits."— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 11, 2020
-K9 Rony
Vehicle stopped for speeding & lane violations on I-70 in Cooper County. 45 lbs. of marijuana discovered inside a suitcase & plastic totes. Ecstasy & other pills also seized.
Details: https://t.co/bm93Ci7Evs pic.twitter.com/Er9PTa6DAs
