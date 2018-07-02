K9s at Columbia Police show off their new body armor

K9 Kane shows off his new vest.

COLUMBIA- Columbia Police Department's K9s received stab and bullet protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

K9's Kane, Raf, Gorrit and Duncan were given vest from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

When the donation was announced in October, K9 Unit Supervisor Sgt. Scott Hedrick said “We are honored to have been selected for these vests.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009, and works to provide the vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement throughout the U.S.

A vest can cost anywhere from $1,744 to $2,283 and weighs 4 to 5 pounds.