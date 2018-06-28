Kahler Convicted of Capital Murder in Four Deaths

LYNDON, Kan. (AP) -- James Craig Kahler has been convicted of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his estranged wife, their two teenage daughters and his wife's grandmother.

Jurors in Osage County District Court handed down their verdict Thursday against 48-year-old James Kraig Kahler. They must next decide whether to recommend a death sentence. Kahler's attorneys argued that his mental health deteriorated because his wife was having a lesbian affair and pursuing a divorce, and that this led to the slayings the weekend after Thanksgiving 2009.

Prosecutors said Kahler coldly picked off the victims, one by one, walking methodically through the home of his wife's grandmother, 20 miles south of Topeka.

Kahler held city jobs in Weatherford, Texas, and Columbia, Mo., before moving back to Kansas just before the shootings.