Kan. Expert: Migrating Conditions Bad for Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Migrating monarch butterflies are facing especially dire conditions this year as they fly from the Midwest through northern Mexico. Chip Taylor of Lawrence-based Monarch Watch says that in a normal year butterflies visit a lot of flowers as they migrate

south.

But their path takes them through Texas. And this year, much of the vegetation has dried up in the hottest summer on record. Other plants have burned in wildfires that have blackened millions of acres. The University of Kansas ecology and evolutionary biology professor says the monarchs spend most of the winter living off fats they usually eat along the way to Mexico.

The Kansas City Star reported that Taylor said the number of monarchs has been declining and he fears this year's conditions won't help.

File photo courtesy of ssbison on Flickr Creative Commons.