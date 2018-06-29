Kan Named PrepVolleyball First Team Defensive Dandy

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One day removed from seeing its 2013 recruiting class ranked No. 18 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com, Mizzou Volleyball was once again recognized by the website on Friday (May 31). This time, PrepVolleyball.com released its Defensive Dandies List - which attempts to recognize the top defensive players at the high school level - and Mizzou freshman Carly Kan (Honolulu, Haw.) was recognized as a first team Defensive Dandy. She was one of just 12 players nationally selected to the first team.

The award for Kan is the third major award that she has received this year. She was a Volleyball Magazine First Team High School All-American and a First Team PrepVolleyball.com High School All-American earlier this year, both of which honor the top 13 high school players in the country. John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com had this to say about Kan:

"A glue player, Kan, a Missouri recruit, was everywhere for the Buffanblu in 2012. She hit cross-court, she flew around on defense, whatever was needed for the Division I state champs. Her all-around game was recognized by the Interscholastic League of Honolulu, which named her Player of the Year. Kan also took home state tournament MVP honors as well as Hawaii's Gatorade Player of the Year recognition. Kan was recruited to Missouri as a back row player, but her all-around game may be too good for the Tigers, who might use her in all six rotations."

