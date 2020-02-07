Kan. Patrol Honors KC Teacher for Bus Crash Response

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas Highway Patrol has honored a Kansas City teacher for her quick response during a school bus accident outside Bonner Springs.

Jodie Stallard was the only teacher with 36 middle-school students from Pembroke Hill when their bus overturned in August, leaving the driver unresponsive, suspended by the seat belt strap around his neck.

Stallard opened an emergency exit and helped children out of the wrecked bus before turning to the driver, unlatching his seat belt and lowering him to the floor. The patrol says her quick thinking may have saved his life.

The Kansas City Star reports the patrol Tuesday presented Stallard with an Honorary Trooper Award, its highest civilian honor.

Capt. Dek Kruger, commander of Troop A in Olathe, says the award isn't given out lightly.