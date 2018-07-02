Kan. Woman Sentenced for $561K Embezzlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A northeast Kansas woman is going to federal prison for embezzling more than $561,000 from the Missouri company where she worked for 14 years.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 53-year-old Paula Cathey, of Leavenworth, was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in prison. She was also ordered to pay about $557,000 in restitution.

Cathey was the controller for Mega Industries Inc., a heavy-construction company located in North Kansas City.

She pleaded guilty last October to 15 counts of bank fraud, admitting she wrote unauthorized company checks to herself and forged the signatures of company officers.

Prosecutors said Cathey used the stolen money mostly for gambling. She hid the crimes partly by destroying most of the company's monthly bank statements.