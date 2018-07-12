Kander encourages supporters to move forward

KANSAS CITY — Former Secretary of State Jason Kander encouraged people to stay invested in politics at the end of his election watch party Tuesday night.

Kander ran against Republican incumbent Roy Blunt for the U.S. Senate seat.

“Tomorrow I’m going to start thinking about what we do to try and get back in the game,” Kander said. “Not me, not me, but what we as a generation do because this is a generation that is capable of greatness.”

Kander started his day in St. Louis visiting multiple polling places including one in Ferguson. From there he traveled to Columbia to cast his vote.

Kander then moved on to Kansas City where he visited polling places until they closed at 7 p.m.

Kander's Senate Campaign Communications Director Chris Hayden said going up against Blunt was a difficult task.

“The hardest part is that it just doesn’t stop,” Hayden said. “I think when you’re doing something like this, and you’re running against someone who’s been in Washington as long as Roy Blunt, it’s a really challenging race.”

Kander’s watch party filled with excited and anxious people early on.

Wesley Reed came with a group of people to show their support.

“We’re super pumped, super excited. We came out here with members to fill the pews to say ‘Hey, we’re here supporting and we’re not going home until we here some good news.’”

As the night continued and election results came in, the number of attendees dwindled and people’s excitement drained.

“Not gonna lie, a little disheartened at the status of the race,” Hai Chen said. “I’m definitely concerned for the future of the country and the world.”

Around 11:30 p.m., Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver took the stage to encourage people to stay and support Kander.

“He’s done all that he can do at this point, and he’s done it for the state of Missouri, and so we have got to be here with him and for him,” Cleaver said.

Just after 12 a.m., Kander took the stage at his watch party with his campaign staff to say some words of encouragement.

“One of the things about this country is we tend to hold elections kinda often,” he said. “You gotta pick yourselves up, that’s what I’m going to do.”